icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2023 11:46
HomeAfrica

Row with US won’t lead to sanctions – South Africa official

Pretoria has settled its dispute with Washington regarding claims that it supplied arms to Russia, the finance minister has said
Row with US won’t lead to sanctions – South Africa official
South Africa’s Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. ©  Victoria O'Regan/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africa has resolved its dispute with the US over allegations that Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia, the finance minister has said. “The Americans are not likely to respond with any anger tomorrow,” Enoch Godongwana told Bloomberg in an interview published on Sunday.

The US ambassador to South Africa, Ruben Brigety, accused Pretoria last week of providing arms to Russia by loading them onto a cargo ship in Simon’s Town naval base in Cape Town in December, which the South African government has denied.

Godongwana said the Americans first expressed their concerns about the matter two months ago, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to order an investigation and send a delegation to Washington to ease tensions.

A number of actions were taken in order to ensure that our relationship with the US remains and that relationship should be normal and cordial,” the minister was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

The issue has reportedly caused concern among investors, with the rand and government bond yields plummeting amid fears that a diplomatic escalation might put billions of dollars in trade at risk.

Godongwana said that the market’s reaction could disrupt South Africa’s fiscal framework, but a recovery would depend on investors’ confidence that the issue is resolved. “Once people realize that the matters raised by the ambassador have been dealt with, I think that things are going to stabilize,” he said.

Relations between Pretoria and Washington have deteriorated as South Africa insists on taking a non-aligned stance towards the Ukraine conflict. Brigety’s comments worsened the tensions, and the South African government expressed its displeasure with his conduct. The envoy was summoned to explain his remarks, and he apologized unreservedly for crossing the line.

Many South Africans rooting for Russia – ex-president’s daughter to RT READ MORE: Many South Africans rooting for Russia – ex-president’s daughter to RT

All weapons sales in South Africa, according to Godongwana, have to be approved by a cabinet committee, and no official decision had been made to supply Russia.

If it did happen as the Americans claim, it could be a conduct of people who were mischief makers,” he said. “People who have got that information must provide that information to the judge so that we can take the necessary action,” he added.

Unlike many Western countries, South Africa – which, along with Russia, Brazil, India, and China, forms the BRICS group of nations – has refused to impose sanctions on Moscow and supply weapons to Ukraine. Ramaphosa has explained that his country’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict means “we can talk to both sides.”

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
World War 3: Cold War 2 tensions now worse than first Cold War amid Russia-Ukraine proxy war
0:00
28:18
Global addiction
0:00
26:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies