icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 May, 2023 15:25
HomeAfrica

Lots of South Africans rooting for Russia – ex-president’s daughter to RT

Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma commented on a report claiming she has been spreading pro-Moscow narratives online
Lots of South Africans rooting for Russia – ex-president’s daughter to RT
Daughter of ex-South African president Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma. ©  Phill Magakoe / POOL / AFP

Many South Africans have a favorable view of Russia and support its policies, the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma told RT on Saturday. Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma made the assertion while commenting on a recent report claiming that she has been spreading pro-Russian hashtags on Twitter.

Speaking to RT, Sambudla-Zuma, a popular influencer in South Africa, confirmed that she has indeed been posting such content, stressing, however, that in doing so she is merely expressing her opinions as a private individual.

I stand by Russia and I stand by President Putin” Sambudla-Zuma said, insisting that she is “not being paid by Moscow” for expressing such opinions. She added that she believes many in South Africa and further afield share her views.

Earlier this week, a UK-based non-profit organization, the Centre for Information Resilience, issued a report suggesting the ex-president’s daughter has been spreading and amplifying pro-Russian hashtags and memes online.

Sambudla-Zuma argued that the West is becoming ever more anxious as Russia asserts itself more boldly, winning over the hearts of people in Africa and elsewhere around the world.

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The stunning cost of cosmetics
0:00
25:2
Confession by projection? Robert Barnes, constitutional lawyer
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies