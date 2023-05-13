icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2023 06:49
HomeAfrica

German FM issues warning to South Africa

Annalena Baerbock says she is “very concerned” with allegations that Pretoria delivered arms to Russia
German FM issues warning to South Africa
FILE PHOTO ©  Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa via AP

Berlin takes Washington’s claims that Moscow received a weapons shipment from South Africa “very seriously,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. Her statement came after Pretoria rejected the allegations and summoned the US ambassador for an explanation. 

“I am very concerned that there have been these reports,” Baerbock told journalists on the sidelines of the EU foreign ministers summit in Stockholm, Sweden. She added that she was treating the allegations “very seriously” and would consult with other countries on the matter. 

“If someone were to supply weapons to the aggressor, it would be the opposite of ending the war,” Baerbock said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

On Thursday, US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety claimed that the Russian-flagged cargo ship Lady R. left the port of Simon’s Town in December 2022 loaded with weapons and ammunition. He was later summoned to the South African Foreign Ministry for his remarks.

US envoy urged to clarify his ‘apology’ to South Africa READ MORE: US envoy urged to clarify his ‘apology’ to South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said there was no evidence to back the US envoy’s claim. South African Foreign Ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela tweeted on Friday that the country’s arms control regulator had “no record of an approved arms sale by the state to Russia related to the period/incident in question.” Nevertheless, Pretoria has set up an inquiry into the matter.

Unlike Germany and many other NATO members, South Africa has refused to pick a side in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Pretoria has not imposed sanctions on Moscow and has not supplied Kiev with weapons.

“We should not be told by anyone who we associate with and we should never be put in positions where we have to choose who our friends are,” Ramaphosa said last year, defending his country’s neutrality. 

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Big oil and government bribes
0:00
25:39
China brokers peace
0:00
27:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies