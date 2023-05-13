US envoy urged to clarify his ‘apology’ to South Africa

Ambassador Reuben Brigety is under fire for claiming that Pretoria delivered arms to Moscow

South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy Clayson Monyela has asked for clarification after fresh comments by US Ambassador Reuben Brigety left more questions than answers, amid an ongoing diplomatic spat over his claims that Pretoria is shipping weapons to Russia.

Brigety was summoned to South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Friday for a talk with Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor. During the dressing-down the US official allegedly “admitted that he crossed the line and apologized unreservedly,” according to Monyela, who was also present for the discussion.

The envoy wrote after the meeting that he was happy to “correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks” and that he had “re-affirmed the strong partnership between our two countries.” The ambassador, however, did not mention any apology in his tweet, triggering a barrage of questions.

I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with Foreign Minister Pandor this evening and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks. In our conversation, I re-affirmed the strong partnership between our two countries & the important agenda our Presidents have given us. — Ambassador Reuben Brigety (@USAmbRSA) May 12, 2023

“You may want to clarify. We are happy with the apology you offered in the meeting but the comments here suggest that more was expected from you,” Monyela said in response to one of many users wondering what the ambassador’s apology entailed exactly.

He committed to making the apology public as he has done. I guess his choice of language is the issue. @USAmbRSA you may want to clarify. We are happy with the apology you offered in the meeting but the comments here suggest that more was expected from you. I'll leave that to… https://t.co/v8lNhOedZU — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) May 12, 2023

Monyela added that Brigety had “committed to making the apology public,” which he apparently tried to do in his tweet, but said “his choice of language is the issue.”

Amid the diplomatic fallout, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also had a phone call with Minister Pandor on Friday, in which he “underscored the importance of the US-South Africa strategic partnership and reiterated cooperation on shared priorities, including health, trade, and energy,” according to a brief readout.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the meantime had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the leaders agreeing to continue fostering “mutually beneficial ties in different fields,” according to the Kremlin. They also highlighted the importance of close cooperation ahead of the BRICS summit that will be hosted by Ramaphosa in Johannesburg in August.

Unlike many Western countries, Pretoria has refused to impose sanctions on Moscow and supply weapons to Ukraine. Ramaphosa has explained that his country’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict means “we can talk to both sides.”

On Thursday, Ramaphosa said that Brigety’s allegations “undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnership” between Pretoria and Washington, as no evidence has been provided indicating any weapons transfers to Russia. The South African government has nevertheless ordered an independent inquiry into the matter.