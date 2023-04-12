icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Apr, 2023 14:00
African airlines continue to pile up losses – Bloomberg

Numbers show the industry’s slump on the continent has lasted more than a decade
Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen flying for landing at the runway of London Heathrow Airport LHR during a blue sky summer day with some clouds. ©  Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Airlines in Africa have not made any money for more than a decade, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The civil aviation industry on the continent last made profits in 2010, the outlet said, citing data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and its own calculations.

The report follows the statistics released by the IATA last week, which suggested that African carriers suffered cumulative losses of $3.5 billion in 2020-2022, the era of the COVID-19 pandemic and global travel restrictions. Further losses of $213 million in the current year have also been predicted.

High operating costs, including aviation fuel and energy, regulatory barriers, slow adoption of global standards and a shortage of skilled staff have been named as the main factors affecting the African airlines’ performance.

The numbers were released concurrently with the IATA launching a “Focus Africa” initiative to support the aviation sector on the continent.

According to independent aviation news website simpleflying.com, jet fuel is 12% more expensive in Africa than in other regions, as only very small amounts are refined on the continent, and transportation costs are high. Jet fuel accounts for more than 30% of African carriers’ expenses, the outlet says.

The IATA said last week it expected air travel in Africa to make a full recovery from the pandemic in 2024, as passenger travel already stands at 93% of 2019 levels.

