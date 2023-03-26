icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Mar, 2023 10:31
HomeAfrica

Uganda ‘very satisfied’ with defense ties with Russia – president 

Moscow and Kampala have had excellent bilateral relations dating back to the Soviet period, Yoweri Museveni has said 
Uganda ‘very satisfied’ with defense ties with Russia – president 
Yoweri Museveni ©  Hannah McKay - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Uganda values its military ties with Russia, the president of the East African country, Yoweri Museveni, told the Russian news outlet TASS in an interview published on Saturday. He also commended the Soviet Union for its assistance in Africa’s fight against colonialism.  

Museveni highlighted Uganda's cooperation with Russia in the defense sector, noting that the country purchases weapons and various technologies from Moscow.   

“Today, we are very satisfied with our cooperation with the Russian Federation. We cooperate in the sphere of defense, and we buy high-quality weapons and technologies from Russia,” the Ugandan leader stated.   

He stated that, notwithstanding a brief hiatus during the turbulent period following the collapse of the Soviet Union, relations between Russia and Uganda have always been excellent.  

“We only had a short break after [Soviet leader Mikhail] Gorbachev. It was an unstable period in Russia, and we did not cooperate then. So we had a very good relationship with the Soviet Union, and now we have a very good relationship with Russia,” Museveni stressed.

Russia ready to deliver free grain to Africa – Putin
Read more
Russia ready to deliver free grain to Africa – Putin

The Ugandan president also confirmed that he “will definitely come to St. Petersburg in July” to attend the Russia-Africa summit, adding that “in this issue, the political will is of crucial importance. It is not an issue of needs, but an issue of ideology. As long as you profess the ideology of equality and brotherhood, the other things are simply details.”  

The second Russia-Africa summit is set to take place in St. Petersburg over July 26-29. The first rendition of the event was held in Sochi in October 2019 and was dubbed ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’.  

Museveni met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 2019 summit in Sochi during which the two discussed a number of areas of mutual interest. Putin highlighted several joint economic projects in Uganda, including a cotton processing plant that operates with Russian capital and a trading house in Kampala that supplies Russian-made consumer goods. His Ugandan counterpart emphasized his country’s intention to strengthen defense and security by purchasing more Russian equipment, aircraft, and tanks.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What would we do with no more CO2?
0:00
26:44
The Great New Deal? Talmiz Ahmad, India’s Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies