icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2023 12:41
HomeAfrica

Namibian court revokes citizenship of gay couple’s son

The Supreme Court ruled that a violation of the Citizenship Act made it unconstitutional to grant “citizenship by descent”
Namibian court revokes citizenship of gay couple’s son
Building of the Supreme Court, Windhoek, Namibia. ©  Getty Images/Laub

The Supreme Court of Namibia has overturned a lower court’s decision to grant citizenship to the son of a gay couple who was born to a surrogate mother in neighboring South Africa. Phillip Luhl, a Namibian, and his Mexican partner, Guillermo Delgado, are listed as parents on the South African birth certificate of four-year-old Yona.

In late 2021, the Namibian High Court granted the child nationality after the Ministry of Home Affairs denied it on technical grounds. The government filed an appeal, arguing that the birth had not been registered with the Namibian authorities within a year, as required by law.

The Supreme Court upheld the government’s appeal in its ruling on Monday, saying the High Court had “misdirected itself.”

“Since the birth was not registered in terms of the Citizenship Act, it was not competent for the High Court to grant the relief it did to the respondent,” the court said, according to AFP.

The Supreme Court further explained that the Ministry of Home Affairs was right in not granting the child citizenship by descent “because there was non-compliance with the Citizenship Act.”

Ugandan president lashes out at West for promoting LGBTQ rights in Africa READ MORE: Ugandan president lashes out at West for promoting LGBTQ rights in Africa

The Namibian ministry had also previously demanded a DNA test to prove that one of the child’s parents was Namibian. The couple refused to undergo the test.

The latest court decision has been met with disappointment by the couple, who argued that the judiciary should prioritize the best interests of the child.

One of Yona’s parents, Luhl, told the media that the ruling by the Supreme Court was just another way of “frustrating people that don’t have full access to equality, frustrating them with bureaucratic procedural matters.”

Homosexuality is still illegal in Namibia, although the 1927 sodomy law is rarely enforced today. South Africa has been the only African country to allow same-sex marriage since 2006.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Housing crisis
0:00
26:20
Africa's hunger from war
0:00
26:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies