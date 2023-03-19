icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Mar, 2023 14:03
Ugandan president lashes out at West for promoting LGBTQ rights in Africa

Despite the threat of sanctions, the parliament is set to vote on an anti-LGBTQ bill
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. ©  Badru KATUMBA / AFP

Western countries should stop “wasting the time of humanity” by trying to impose their beliefs and practices, including homosexuality, on other people, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said.

The president of the East African country made the comments in a parliamentary address on March 16, as lawmakers prepared to vote on an anti-LGBTQ bill.

Although homosexuality is already illegal in Uganda, a bill introduced in early March and set to be debated this week, with a vote as early as Tuesday, proposes harsher penalties for promoting LGBTQ rights and activities.

Museveni said that Western threats of sanctions against African countries that oppose homosexuality are hypocritical. “Europeans and other groups marry cousins and near relatives. Here, marrying in one’s clan is taboo. Should we impose sanctions on them for marrying relatives? This is not our job,” he stated.

The US cut off aid to Uganda in 2014 and canceled a military exercise in response to a law that imposes prison terms up to life for “aggravated homosexuality,” which includes homosexual sex with a minor or while HIV-positive. Projects affected by the cuts include funding for a $2.4 million Ugandan community policing program, which was stopped following a police raid on a US-funded health program at Makerere University, Reuters reported.

Uganda is not the only African country known for its anti-LGBTQ policies. A bill called ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’ was introduced in Ghana’s parliament in August 2021.

The proposed legislation aims to restrict LGBTQ communities and ‘activities’ while also promoting ‘legitimate’ sexual rights and Ghanaian family values. It makes cross-dressing, public displays of affection, and other behaviors more illegal. It also makes advocating for LGBTQ people on social media or other internet platforms illegal.

In Nigeria, Sudan, and Mauritania, the death penalty can be imposed for sexual relations between people of the same sex.

