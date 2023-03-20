icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2023 13:37
HomeAfrica

South Africa responds to ICC warrant against Russian president

While aware of its legal obligation, a presidential spokesperson declined to speculate on what would happen if Putin visits in August
South Africa responds to ICC warrant against Russian president
A general view of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. ©  Phill Magakoe / AFP

South Africa has taken note of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The country will hold the 15th BRICS summit this August, with the heads of state from Russia, Brazil, India, and China expected to attend. As a signatory to the ICC, South Africa is obligated to carry out an arrest warrant if a person named in a court order enters the country.

However, Vincent Magwenya has stated that it’s too early to say what would happen should Putin visit the country. “We are, as the government, cognizant of our legal obligation. However, between now and the summit we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders,” he told the media on Sunday.

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant
Read more
Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

In 2017, the ICC found South Africa in a breach of its obligations by failing to arrest former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when he visited the country in 2015 for an African leaders’ summit. In 2009, the court issued a warrant for him on charges of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity for his role in the long-running conflict in Darfur, which has killed around 300,000 people and displaced more than two million.  

Following the incident, South African officials applied to withdraw from the court, a decision that was later reversed after a High Court ruling determined that such a move was unconstitutional. 

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president and the presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, on March 17. The court claimed that the two were complicit in the “unlawful deportation” of children “from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the warrants are “null and void from the legal standpoint,” while the court is not recognized in Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iraq War 20th anniversary: ‘Shock & Awe’ architect says invasion was Desert Storm on steroids
0:00
28:52
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Schizophrenic justice
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies