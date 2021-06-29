LEGENDARY ACTOR AND AUTHOR WILLIAM SHATNER TO LAUNCH NEW SHOW ON RT AMERICA

WASHINGTON, JUNE 29, 2021 — RT America is proud to announce the premiere of 'I Don’t Understand,' hosted by world-famous actor and author William Shatner.

'I Don’t Understand' will see Shatner seeking to answer fascinating and timely questions that pique the natural interest of everyone, but that the establishment media all too often hesitates to tackle.

From “should I worry about space debris falling from the sky?” to “are we alone in the universe?” to “what is dark matter?” to “what was before the Big Bang?” each episode will bring the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor face to face with some of today’s most perplexing conundrums.

Speaking of his hopes for the show, Shatner expressed the universal, quintessentially human sense of curiosity that informs the show’s ethos.

“I have often pondered the questions we should be asking, but perhaps aren’t. Just how much stuff is in space? When I really think about it, I realize that I don’t understand anything. So, I’m going to ask questions no one else is on TV, and we’ll see if we can take a journey to enlightenment together,” he said.

Executive producer of the show and the head of the company Mikhail Solodovnikov said, “We are very proud to bring the inimitable talent of William Shatner to our network and digital platform Portable.TV. It is a show for the curious intellectual who would rather be educated than entertained by a TV show."

Host of 'I Don’t Understand' William Shatner’s many stellar accomplishments include playing the iconic role of Captain James T. Kirk on the original 'Star Trek' television series, earning multiple Golden Globes and Emmys as well as the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, and authoring numerous books, including New York Times bestsellers 'The Ashes of Eden' and 'The Return'. His memoir of recollections about 'Star Trek' co-star Leonard Nimoy, 'Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man', was awarded the 2016 Goodreads Choice Award for Best History & Biography.

Digital platform Portable.TV is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku. LG Smart TV, Jio TV and Samsung Tizen.

The first episode of 'I Don’t Understand' will air on RT America on July 12, 2021.

About RT America

Dedicated to the top US stories and the country’s most pressing issues, RT America is the proud home of prime-time blockbuster 'News with Rick Sanchez', daily magazine 'News.Views.Hughes' with Scottie Nell Hughes, nightly talk show Dennis Miller Plus one with SNL alumni Dennis Miller, award-winning financial show 'Boom Bust', the Emmy-nominated 'On Contact' with Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Chris Hedges, 'America’s Lawyer' with hall-of-fame lawyer Mike Papantonio, 'World According to Jesse' with former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, 'The Big Picture' with Holland Cooke, satirical late-night show 'Redacted Tonight' with comedian Lee Camp, media-critique magazine 'Eat The Press', daytime shows 'In Question', 'Just Press Play' and 'Sports HQ'.