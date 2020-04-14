RT’S WWII VICTORY ANNIVERSARY PROJECT AND OTHER WORKS MADE IT TO THE DRUM ONLINE MEDIA AWARDS FINALS

MOSCOW, APRIL 14 — RT’s documentary social media project marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII #VictoryPages, augmented reality book for #Romanovs100 and the Redfish media platform are among this year’s finalists in five categories of The Drum Online Media Awards — a prestigious international competition that recognizes achievements in online journalism.

RT’s large-scale documentary project #VictoryPages dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day made it to the finals in the Best Designed Site and B2C Website of the Year categories. #VictoryPages tells the story of the Second World War through new kinds of media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VKontakte and YouTube.

The augmented reality book for RT’s project #Romanovs100 that was launched to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, is now competing in the finals of The Drum Online Media Awards in App of the Year and Best Use of Photography categories. The list of finalists also includes Sky News, Al Jazeera English and Bloomberg. Several thousand photos from the Romanovs’ own archive have been published as part of the #Romanovs100 project. At this point, it’s the most complete photo archive of the imperial family. The AR book combined photographs from the early 20th century and augmented reality, giving the audience access to over 60 AR elements featured in the book via a mobile app.

Redfish, an independent journalism project, that is part of RT’s video news agency RUPTLY, became a finalist in the Best Use of Social Media category. The Redfish team reported on protest movements in France, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, and elsewhere on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RT won recognition in The Drum Online Media Awards on several occasions. In 2019, the #Romanovs100 project, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, took the prize, while RUPTLY won in Commercial Team of the Year category in 2018 and in Best News B2B Site category the year before that.