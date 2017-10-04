RT PRESENTS THE WORLD’S FIRST-EVER 360-VIDEO FILMED IN OPEN SPACE

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 4, 2017 – RT presents Spacewalk 360 — the world’s first-ever 360-degree video filmed in open space on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The video takes viewers on an immersive spacewalk and satellite launches with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryazansky and Fyodor Yurchikhin as part of RT’s special Space 360 project, a collaborative effort between RT, Roscosmos State Corporation and Energia Rocket and Space Corporation.

“The first-ever panoramic video from open space is a revolution both for VR technology and for the exploration of the universe,” said Eduard Chizhikov, head of RT’s Space 360 project. “Thanks to the project, any person on Earth can feel what it’s like to be in space from the comfort of their own home. Our video offers an opportunity to get closer to the infinite. Welcome to outer space!”

RT’s Spacewalk 360 video immerses viewers in a walk through outer space outside the ISS alongside Russian pilot-cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky and his colleague Fyodor Yurchikhin. The video—the world’s first-ever panoramic video filmed in open space—presents unprecedented views of the ISS, real-life cosmonauts at work, and our planet.

Back In November 2016, RT became the first network in history to “send” viewers to space, providing unparalleled panoramic images of Earth as seen from aboard the ISS. Mashable commented that the video “gets you as close as possible to the experience of actually being aboard the ISS and looking down on our home planet.”

The video received enthusiasm and praise not just from internet users, but also from former NASA astronauts and well-known public figures. Former astronauts Terry Virts and Clayton Anderson said the RT360 video was “one of the very best”, and American director Oliver Stone compared it to a videogame. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, posted the video on her Twitter and Facebook, writing, “Very cool. First panoramic view of Earth can be seen from this 360-degree video shot aboard the International Space Station."

In 2015, RT became one of the first international media outlets to start producing news content in the immersive 360-degree format and now boasts one of the largest original 360 content libraries with more than 130 videos. RT’s 360 content is available on Facebook, YouTube and the RT360 mobile app (available for download at Google Play, App Store and Oculus Store).