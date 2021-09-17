RT FILM ABOUT AFGHANISTAN, RUPTLY AGENCY ARE NOMINATED FOR AIB AWARDS

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 – RUPTLY, RT’s sister multi-media agency, and the RT Documentary film about women serving on Afghanistan’s police force are on the shortlist of The AIBs, a prestigious awards competition established by the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB).

RUPTLY video agency is competing with the likes of AFP and EFE in the News Agency of the Year category. RUPTLY has more than 1,700 media clients from over 100 countries. In 2019, the video agency was the only outlet to film the arrest of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange near the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The footage was displayed by all major global media, including BBC, CNN, The Telegraph, and The Guardian.

In 2021, RUPTLY won a Shorty Award in the Live Event Coverage category for its live reports from Beirut after the massive blasts of 2020. In 2019, the video agency scooped a gold medal in the Shorty’s Best Live News Coverage category for its work during the yellow vests protests in France. RUPTLY is also the recipient of prestigious prizes awarded for excellence in online journalism – The Drum Online Media Awards and Digiday. It has also won gold at Germany’s Stevie Awards – a business competition.

RUPTLY’s YouTube page has more subscribers than AP, AFP, and Reuters.

RTDoc’s Lady Cops in Afghanistan was nominated in the International Affairs Documentary category. RT will compete against BBC News Arabic Documentaries, and against projects for Al Jazeera English, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. In May 2021, Lady Cops of Afghanistan became a finalist at the Human Rights Press Awards which recognize outstanding human rights reporting from Asia. RT's 2020 documentary tells the story of Afghan women pursuing a career with the police force.

In 2015, legendary TV journalist Larry King, who hosted Larry King Now and Politicking on RT America, was presented with the inaugural AIB Lifetime Achievement Award.

This is the seventeenth year of the AIBs. The winners will be announced in November.

The Association for International Broadcasting is the trade association for TV, radio, and online broadcasting, established in 1993. Its membership boasts leading international television and radio broadcasters, and major professional associations, with a total of more than 25,000 media organizations as members.