WEBBY 2020 NAMES RT TOP DIGITAL BRAND FROM RUSSIA

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 21, 2020 — RT topped the list of companies whose digital projects put Russia on the International Webby Winner Index for the first time ever. This index includes countries that scored the most prizes at the 2020 Webby Awards. Hailed as “the Oscars of the internet,” the Webby Awards is a leading international awards organization honoring excellence in digital projects.

In 2020, RT received two top Webby Awards, and was a finalist in two more categories.

In May, RT’s virtual-reality (VR) film ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’, which pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of liberation of the Nazi concentration camp by the Red Army, won the People's Voice Award at the Webby Awards in two categories: News (Immersive And Mixed Reality) and Volumetric/6-Degrees of Freedom. ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’ was also a finalist in the Animation (Immersive and Mixed Reality) category.

Part of RT’s #VictoryPages project, the film was created in collaboration with VR artist Denis Semyonov, based on 3D drawings by students of Moscow's School №548. ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’ features elements of virtual reality and volumetric video technology.

In April, 2020, #Romanovs100 AR Family Photo Album, an augmented reality book created as part of RT’s #Romanovs100 multimedia project, which was launched to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, became a finalist in the Best Use of Augmented Reality category. Several thousand photos from the Romanovs’ own archive were published as part of the #Romanovs100 project. At this point, it’s the most complete photo archive of the imperial family. The AR book combined photographs from the early 20th century and augmented reality, giving the audience access to over 60 AR elements featured in the book via a mobile app.

The Webby Awards, “the internet’s highest honor,” according to the New York Times, annually honor the world’s best digital projects: websites, videos, mobile apps and social media campaigns. The jury includes more than 2,000 professionals within the web and media industries.