RT LAUNCHES NEW SHOW WITH FORMER ECUADOREAN PRESIDENT RAFAEL CORREA

MOSCOW, 8 FEBRUARY 2018 – RT en Español is launching a new weekly political talk series called ‘A Conversation with Correa’ (‘Conversando con Correa’), hosted by former Ecuadorean president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

Correa will discuss important social and political issues of the day with a variety of public figures and world leaders.

“Life gave me the privilege to learn what the theory and the crude reality are all about, and thus to be able to tell the vain from the profound, the wise from the foolish, the changing from the immutable. And that is precisely what we will be discussing with our distinguished guests,” said Correa.

“For the first time, our channel will have a show hosted by a former president. We are particularly proud that he was the president of a country that supported my dear friend and a hero to an entire generation, Julian Assange, when Assange got caught up in the West’s ‘freedom of expression’ apparatus,” said Margarita Simonyan, RT’s editor-in-chief, referring to the launch of the new series.

Rafael Correa granted numerous interviews to RT during his tenure as President of Ecuador. He was also profiled on RT’s program ‘One Day With…’ (‘Un Dia Con’) in 2014, offering RT viewers a sneak peek of the Ecuadorean president’s everyday life.

Rafael Correa was the 43rd president of Ecuador (2007-2017). He holds a PhD in Economics and is the founder of PAIS Alliance, a political movement based on 21st century socialist ideology. Correa has written numerous scientific articles and books on the economic problems facing the world today.

The show will premiere on RT en Español on March 1, with English-language highlights available on RT International and RT.com.