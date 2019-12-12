RT SPANISH CELEBRATES 10 YEARS ON AIR

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 12 — RT Spanish that first started broadcasting in December 2009 now celebrates its 10th anniversary. During this time, RT en Español journalists have covered the most important events around the globe and interviewed Latin American leaders over 100 times.

“Our journalists are equally enthusiastic about global events and stories that are important to the indigenous people of Latin America. We give a platform to those who are ignored by the mainstream media. And that’s why viewers love us,” says head of RT Spanish Victoria Vorontsova.

According to the Ipsos’ survey of weekly viewership, RT is in the top five most popular international TV channels in 10 Latin American countries. For over a year, RT Spanish website has been getting more traffic than the Spanish sites of BBC, Euronews, France 24, and teleSUR (SimilarWeb).

RT en Español is the top news channel in Spanish on YouTube. RT Spanish has more views than the Spanish-language versions of BBC, CNN, Euronews, and teleSUR. And videos posted by RT en Español on Facebook get 18 times more views than those of CNN, and almost 10 times more than BBC News Mundo (CrowdTangle, November 2019).

RT correspondents worked on the ground covering the migration crisis and protests in Latin America, the Catalan independence movement, the Mexican farmers’ struggle with major mining companies, and other important stories. In November 2019, RT was the first international media outlet to interview Argentina’s President-elect Alberto Fernandez. Rafael Correa, the former president of Ecuador, is a host of Conversation with Correa, a weekly political talk show on RT.

RT Spanish was the first international channel to start broadcasting through state providers in Argentina and Venezuela, gaining access to national audiences.

RT Spanish has been the winner and a finalist of various international awards, including the New York Festivals and Promax Awards. When RT Spanish started broadcasting in 2009, it was nominated by the British Broadcast Digital Awards as the best television channel launch of the year. Four years in a row RT en Español won awards from the Mexican Press Club, gaining recognition “for growth and freedom of speech advocacy”. In 2019, RT Spanish received two more awards from the Mexican Press Club.