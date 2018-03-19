RT NAMED 11-TIME FINALIST AT SHORTY AWARDS

MOSCOW, MARCH 20— RT has secured 11 finalist spots at the Shorty Awards, one of the most prestigious annual awards competitions for excellence in social media. Among the finalists are RT’s #1917LIVE Twitter project, a historic panoramic video series ‘Revolution 360’, and the first-ever panoramic video shot in open space ‘SPACEWALK 360’.

RT’s international project #1917LIVE dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution scored nominations in 7 categories: ‘Best in Education’,‘Best Overall Twitter Presence’, ‘Best Use of Twitter’, ‘Best Use of Twitter Video’, ‘Best in Non-profit’, ‘Best Use of a Hashtag’, and ‘Best Use of Storytelling’.

Mata Hari Tweets by Paolo Coelho is a finalist in Twitter Partnership: Best Influencer & Celebrity Twitter Campaign. Paolo Coelho is a world-renowned, best-selling Brazilian author of ‘The Alchemist’, ‘Veronika Decides to Die’ and ‘The Zahir’. As part of RT’s #1917LIVE project, Paolo Coelho re-enacted the last 30 days of legendary WWI double agent Mata Hari in real time.

The unique 8-episode historic panoramic video series ‘Revolution 360’ is among the finalists in the ‘Best Use of 360 Video’ category. Each video immerses viewers in the atmosphere of the dramatic events that took place 100 years ago during the Russian Revolution.

SPACEWALK 360, the first-ever panoramic video shot in open space, is a finalist in ‘Best Use of Virtual Reality’. SPACEWALK 360 is part of the Space360 project, a joint initiative of RT, Russia's space agency Roscosmos, and Energia Rocket and Space Corporation.

The RT360 mobile app for panoramic videos, which won a Shorty Award in 2017, is now among the finalists for ‘Best in Photo & Video Sites and Apps’. You can download RT360 from Google Play, App Store and Oculus Store.

At the 2017 Shorty Awards, RT won the Audience Honor in 4 categories.

The Shorty Awards is a prestigious annual awards competition that honors the best of social media. In 2018, the 10th Annual Shorty Awards winners will be announced on April 15th in New York City.