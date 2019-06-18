RT’S ROMANOVS100 PROJECT SHORTLISTED AT THE CANNES LIONS

MOSCOW, JUNE 18— RT’s large-scale, cross-platform multimedia project #Romanovs100, dedicated to the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, is in the finals of Cannes Lions 2019.

#Romanovs100, shortlisted for the ‘Use of Branded Content created for Digital or Social’ nomination, will compete against entries by Netflix, Samsung, and Uber, among others.

Produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, #Romanovs100 was offered across four platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Over the course of 100 days, rare archival photographs from the Romanovs’ personal collection were published across the project’s accounts. They represent the most complete collection to-date of photos taken by the royal family. #Romanovs100 has been recognized with multiple international awards, such as The Drum Awards, Clio Entertainment, Promax Awards, Shorty Awards and The New York Festivals.

Last year, RT’s #1917LIVE project, developed by the #Romanovs100 team, was named as a finalist at the Cannes Lions festival in three categories. #1917LIVE is one of the biggest-ever historical re-enactments on Twitter. Dozens of Twitter accounts were set up as key historical characters of the period, from the last Russian tsar Nicholas II and revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin to common workers and soldiers, tweeting events from 100 years ago in real-time. Historians and college professors from the US and UK took part in the project, as well as the world-renowned Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. The project has won more than 20 international and national awards.

Founded in 1954, The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a global event for professionals in the creative communications and advertising. The competition’s juries are drawn from among the top experts in each industry field from around the globe.