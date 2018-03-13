Comment from RT in response to Ofcom’s statement on 13.03.18

We disagree with the position taken by Ofcom. Our broadcasting has in no way changed this week, from any other week, and continues to adhere to all standards. By linking RT to unrelated matters, Ofcom is conflating its role as a broadcasting regulator with matters of state. RT remains a valuable voice in the UK news landscape, covering vital yet neglected stories and voices, including those of the many MPs and other UK public figures who have been shut out of public discourse by the mainstream media.