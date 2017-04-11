RT’S DUMA ELECTION COVERAGE NAMED MONTE-CARLO FINALIST

MOSCOW, APRIL 11, 2017 – RT’s coverage of the 2016 State Duma elections is a finalist in the ‘Live Breaking News’ category for the top European TV news award at the 2017 Monte Carlo Television Festival. RT previously took home the Golden Nymph award in 2013, for Best 24-hour Newscast.



For its special live coverage of the 2016 State Duma (parliamentary) election, RT broke down the Russian political scene for viewers around the world.



“Russian politics may seem alien to the international viewer,” said Elizaveta Brodskaya, RT’s first deputy editor-in-chief. “But if you look a little closer, there are many more similarities and curious correlations to policies and politicians around the world. That’s exactly what we tried to show in our coverage.”

A clip of RT’s special Duma election coverage is available here:

Reporter Murad Gazdiev navigated the complexities of the multi-party system in Russia by exploring parallels between the Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov and his European and American counterparts, such as Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders. Correspondents Egor Piskunov and Ilya Petrenko reported live from the various party headquarters and analyzed what the final Duma seat allocation might mean for the political future of Russia.

RT used fresh and innovative designs to showcase the creativity exhibited both by polling stations across the country in order to encourage turnout and political participation, as well as in the politicians’ advertisements.

“No topic was off-limits. We wanted to shed light on Russia’s political story and we succeeded,” added Neil Harvey, RT presenter anchoring the broadcast.

RT was previously awarded the Golden Nymph for ‘Best 24-Hour Newscast’ for its comprehensive, round-the-clock coverage of the Chelyabinsk meteorite crash. In the ensuing two years, RT was named a finalist, first for its coverage of Ukraine’s Maidan Movement in 2014, and then again in 2015 for its reporting of the May 9th shooting in Mariupol, Ukraine.

The Monte Carlo Television Festival, created in 1961 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, recognizes television as an exceptional means of bringing cultures together and enhancing their respective knowledge. Golden Nymph statuettes are awarded to the best in international television programming.