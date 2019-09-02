LIVING FOR THE ANGELS: RT PRESENTS NEW BESLAN DOCUMENTARY

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 2, 2019 — RT’s documentary channel — RTDoc — presented its new film Living for the Angels, where those who survived the tragedy in the Russian southern city of Beslan 15 years ago share their stories.

RTDoc’s crew and the survivors went back to Beslan’s School Number One and remembered how the tragedy was unfolding. Former hostages share their stories in the film, and the journalists also talked to a special forces officer who was part of the rescue operation.

“Among the hostages were my mother, my older brother Boris, my older sister Vera, and my cousin Anna. My mother, Anna and I are the only ones who survived. Sometimes you wonder, so, there were these brother and sister, right? We were sitting next to each other. I mean, huddled together. And they’re gone, and you’re still here. The question is not even why, but what did I stay alive for? It’s not for nothing. So, I guess I owe it, to a certain extent. I owe it to this world. I must do something good with my life to justify it,” says Irina Gurieva, former Beslan student, who was 7 years old in 2004.

“We were supposed to ring the first bell, and I remember how someone passed me the handbell. I remember a boy lifted me, they gave me the handbell, and… I didn’t get a chance to ring it,” shares her memories Dzerassa Kudzaeva, who went to school for the first time 15 years ago, and her whole family was there to celebrate the occasion.

In 2011, another RTDoc film about the Beslan tragedy, The Town of Little Angels, received a silver OMNI Intermedia Award that recognizes achievements in television and web design.

