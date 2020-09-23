RUPTLY, RT FRANCE AND AN RT DOCUMENTARY NOMINATED FOR AIB AWARDS

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 – RT's video news agency RUPTLY is a finalist in the News Agency of the Year category of the prestigious AIB awards established by the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB). The judges also shortlisted RT France’s news coverage of the COVID-19 epidemic and an RT documentary film that was made to mark 25 years since the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) opened its office in Russia.

RT’s video news agency RUPTLY is up against AFP for a win in the News Agency of the Year category. In 2019, RT’s video news agency RUPTLY was the only outlet to capture exclusive footage of Julian Assange’s arrest as the WikiLeaks founder was evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy and taken by London police. RUPTLY’s was the only crew on site, effectively providing thousands of news outlets and media platforms around the world with the breaking news footage, including the BBC, CNN, The Telegraph and The Guardian. In 2020, RUPTLY broadcast live from Beirut after it was rocked by a massive explosion and reported from Black Lives Matter protests in the US. RUPTLY has more than 1,200 media clients from over 100 countries.

Episodes of RT France’s L’Info avec Stéphanie de Muru (“The News with Stéphanie de Muru”) focusing on the public debate about COVID-19 treatments in France are on the shortlist for Continuing News Coverage, competing against CNN, BBC and Al Jazeera, among other entries.

RTД’s Freed to Be Wild is a finalist in the Natural World category. Other contenders include projects submitted by CNN and Al Jazeera. The documentary focuses on WWF Russia employees who work hard to save rare and endangered species living in the wild across Russia, such as the Amur tiger and leopard, the saker falcon and the white bear.

In 2015, legendary broadcast journalist Larry King, the host of Larry King Now and Politicking on RT America, was presented with the AIB Lifetime Achievement Award.

This is the sixteenth year of the AIBs. The awards ceremony will be held online on November 13.

The Association for International Broadcasting is the trade association for TV, radio, and online broadcasting, established in 1993. Its membership boasts leading international television and radio broadcasters, and major professional associations, with a total of more than 25,000 media organizations as members. Besides the headquarters in the UK, the AIB has regional offices in European countries, South and Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East.