JOSE MOURINHO, 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP AND #ROMANOVS100 AMONG RT’S 13 NOMINATIONS AT NEW YORK FESTIVALS

MOSCOW, 31 JANUARY — RT has made it to the finals of the prestigious New York Festivals in 13 categories. Among the works shortlisted are an RT promo for the 2018 FIFA World Cup featuring football legend Jose Mourinho, a documentary film about Iraqi orphans, and the multimedia project #Romanovs100, launched by RT to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family.

Competing in the category “Best Sports Anchor” is legendary football trainer Jose Mourinho, who joined the RT team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, participating in the channel’s special coverage of the tournament and sharing his expert analysis and predictions with the channel’s audience.

Also in the finals is an RT promo for the World Cup featuring Jose Mourinho, and Russian ballerinas and athletes, a promo dedicated to famous Colombian footballer Carlos Valderrama, RT Spanish’s host for the World Cup coverage, and the opening titles for RT’s special coverage of the tournament.

RT’s documentary film about a shelter for orphans in Iraq has been shortlisted in the “Social Issues” category.

#Romanovs100, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, is nominated in six categories: “Camerawork: Promotion”, “Cinematography”, “Digital Education”, “Digital Special Event”, “Original Music”, and “Video Art & Experimental Film”. Over the course of 100 days – from April 8 to July 17 – rare archival photographs from the Romanovs’ personal collection were published across the project’s accounts. They represent the most complete collection to-date of photos taken by the royal family.

Rounding out the nominations are a promo for the news and analysis program El Zoom on RT Spanish, and the promo for World Chessboard on RT France.

RT is a multiple winner of the New York Festivals. In 2013, Julian Assange’s program on RT took home gold, and in 2014 the documentary film ‘Blood and Honor’ beat out CNN’s entry for first prize. In 2016, RT was honored in four categories, and in 2017, a series of special reports by RT about war-torn Libya and the documentary film “H2wOe” about the water-shortage crisis in India both took home gold. Last year, RT’s project #1917LIVE, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the revolution in Russia, and an RT documentary about the life of children in war-torn Syria, took top prize.