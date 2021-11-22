RT WINS 9 MEDALS, INCLUDING 4 GOLD, AT PROMAX GLOBAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2021

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 22, 2021 — RT projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War and the network’s deepfake promo video with Donald Trump scooped 4 gold medals at the Promax Global Excellence Awards 2021 – one of the most prestigious competitions in promotion, marketing and design. RT received a total of 9 awards.

RT’s deepfake video, released ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, won gold in the Funniest Promo: Over 60 Seconds category and silver in the News: Election Coverage Promo/Campaign category. During the presidential race, RT published a promo video imagining what Donald Trump’s job at the Russian news network might look like in the event of him losing the election.

They’re Crazy About Us promo received a bronze prize at the Promax Global Awards this year. It presents a humorous vision of what leading politicians of the world might be discussing with their psychotherapists at a time when Russia's RT is getting ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary on air. The prominent figures confiding secrets to their therapists are Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.

RT’s promo for 2020 US presidential election coverage won bronze in the News: Best Program Open/Titles category.

RT’s large-scale #VictoryPages project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War scooped gold in the Best Organic Use Of Social Media To Promote A Program category and silver in the Best Social Media Content Series category. #VictoryPages tells the story of the Great Patriotic War through new media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK and YouTube.

The Endless Letter, RT’s social media project, created in collaboration with students from the Moscow RANEPA Design School, as well as renowned artists Peter Bankov and Mikhail Sorkin, was awarded gold in the Best Social Media Content Series category and silver in the Best Organic Use Of Social Media To Promote A Program category. The Endless Letter is a unique graphic series featuring missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War and illustrations inspired by them.

The War: Kids’ drawings in VR animation video series scored a victory in the Best Technical Innovations: Digital Platforms category. This project revives wartime children’s drawings through virtual reality, created by top VR artists.

Promax is a global association that established a number of the most prestigious awards in TV promotion, marketing and design.