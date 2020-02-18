RT RECEIVES 28 NY FESTIVALS NOMINATIONS FOR BREAKING NEWS, DOCUMENTARY, FINANCIAL AND SCIENCE CONTENT

MOSCOW, FEBRUARY 18 — RT channels and projects are in the finals of the New York Festivals Awards with 28 works. The recognized content includes breaking news coverage of Middle Eastern affairs and US politics, programs on financial analysis, science and technology, documentaries highlighting cultural, social, and political issues around the world, as well as achievements in design, digital, and augmented reality.

Two RT works have been nominated for the Best Coverage of Breaking News category. A special live report by RT Arabic correspondent Dalia Namari showed how her crew managed to get into an Israeli military base on the Lebanese border, which was hastily abandoned after a showdown with Hezbollah. Rick Sanchez, the anchor of RT America’s daily evening newscasts, is nominated for his coverage of a breaking news story about a police shooting, race relations, and law enforcement in the US.

Among RT’s highlighted documentary work is an episode from the series “An Epidemic” with Russian activist journalist Anton Krasovsky. The episode explores the spread of the HIV epidemic within Russia and USSR, the ongoing stigma around the issue, and the fight to reduce the scourge of the problem within Russia and other countries. Six more RT films are in the Documentary finals: Syrian Tango, The Coca Trap, Bolshoi: Pas-De-Brazil, Dying Alone, Machete Boys of Congo, and Reaping Divine Justice.

RT’s groundbreaking #Romanovs100 Augmented Reality Photo Album has received several design and technology nominations. #Romanovs100 is a multimedia, multiplatform publication which took place over the course of more than a year using archival material, including never before seen photos of the Russian Romanov royal family as part of the massive interactive project that received more than 20 international awards.

RT has been a recipient of dozens of the New York Festivals Awards throughout the years, for its news, documentary and creative content. Last year, #Romanovs100 took gold in two categories. In 2018, RT’s project #1917LIVE, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the revolution in Russia, and an RT documentary about the life of children in war-torn Syria, took top prize. In 2017, a series of special reports by RT about war-torn Libya and the documentary film “H2WOE” about the water shortage crisis in India both took gold. Julian Assange’s program on RT also took home gold, and the documentary film ‘Blood and Honor’ beat CNN’s entry for first prize.