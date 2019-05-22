RT YELLOW VEST COVERAGE IN THE FINALS OF THE MONTE-CARLO TV FESTIVAL

MOSCOW, 22 MAY — RT’s coverage of the Yellow Vest movement in France has been selected as a finalist for the Golden Nymph in the category “Live Breaking News” at this year’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival. RT will compete against entries by CNN, ITV, and Al Jazeera English.

RT correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij reported live from among the demonstrators on the riots that erupted on the streets of France in December. During the ensuing clashes with the Yellow Vests, police deployed water cannon, tear gas, and rubber bullets. Dubenskij was previously hit by tear gas while covering the protests in November 2018. Since the demonstrations began, 14 employees of RT and its multimedia news agency, Ruptly, have been injured.

RT and Ruptly journalists have covered the Yellow Vest movement since the first day of protests, often reporting from the center of the clashes between protestors and police.

In April, Ruptly won gold in the “Best Live News Coverage” category of the Shorty Awards – a competition honoring achievements in social media – for its broadcast of the Yellow Vest protests in France, beating Bloomberg Media.

In 2013, RT won the Golden Nymph – Monte-Carlo TV Festival’s top prize – for Best 24-Hour Newscast with its round-the-clock coverage of the Chelyabinsk meteorite crash. In 2014, RT was named a finalist for its detailed coverage of Ukraine’s Maidan protests on January 22, 2014. RT’s reporters provided coverage as the protests developed, broadcasting live amid burning barricades. In 2015, RT made it to the Monte-Carlo finals for its reporting of the May 9 shooting of civilians, who were celebrating Victory Day in Mariupol, Ukraine; and in 2017, for its special coverage of the Russian parliamentary election. Last year, RT was named a Monte-Carlo finalist for its coverage of the humanitarian crisis in Mosul.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, created in 1961 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, is the world’s largest forum for television films, news coverage and news programs. The grand prize and a symbol of the festival is a golden statuette of the nymph Salmakida – the “Golden Nymph.” This year’s awards ceremony will take place on 18 June in Monaco.