8 Aug, 2023 07:04
RT’S 2023 KHALED ALKHATEB AWARDS FOR CONFLICT JOURNALISM OPEN FOR ENTRIES

RT’S 2023 KHALED ALKHATEB AWARDS FOR CONFLICT JOURNALISM OPEN FOR ENTRIES

MOSCOW, AUGUST 8, 2023 RT is now accepting entries for the 2023 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards, an annual competition that recognizes the best journalism from conflict zones. The awards were established in honor of RT Arabic freelancer, Khaled Alkhateb, who died on July 30, 2017 while reporting from the frontlines in Syria.

The Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards are granted in the following categories:

- Best Journalism From A Conflict Zone – for works putting the spotlight on the day-to-day events, complexities and ramifications of continuous war and armed conflict.

- Best Humanitarian Journalism – for stories focused on efforts to assist civilians and refugees, as well as to rebuild communities and return to peaceful life.

The winners will each get a monetary prize of 200,000 rubles.

Reports in all formats (texts or video materials) should be submitted at https://award.rt.com.

The recipients of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards have included journalists from Iraq, Ireland, Singapore, Russia, the US, Italy, India, Syria and Yemen. These works have covered conflicts in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Mozambique, Philippines, Ukraine, and their aftermath.

The Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards were established by RT in memory of 25-year-old RT Arabic stringer Khaled Alkhateb who was killed by ISIS shelling in Homs, Syria, in 2017. Khaled had been covering the fighting between Syrian government forces and terrorists.

