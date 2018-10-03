RT ARABIC REACHES ONE BILLION VIEWS ON YOUTUBE

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 3— RT Arabic is the first foreign media outlet in the Arabic region to surpass one billion views on YouTube, leaving behind the Arabic-language versions of CNN, BBC, DW, and all other international news channels.

“This shows that audiences trust the content of RT Arabic more than the content of our competitors in the international news space. I would like to thank all our viewers for whom RT Arabic is their main source of information,” said Head of RT Arabic Maya Manna.

RT Arabic is now ahead of all international news networks broadcasting in Arabic, including CNN Arabic, DW Arabic, Sky News, BBC and Euronews, in terms of the number of views on YouTube.

The channel’s most popular material includes a report on Iraqi women taking up arms to protect their homes; footage of ISIS terrorists being captured in Mosul; an interview with the judge who presided over Saddam Hussein’s trial and witnessed the ex-leader’s execution; and a documentary about the practice of bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan, which continues to this day.

According to the analytics portal SimilarWeb, the RT Arabic website has more monthly page views and a greater number of unique visitors than any other Arabic-language television news channels, including native-to-the-region Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya.

On Facebook, RT Arabic likewise leads other international news media such as CNN, Sky News, DW, France 24, and Euronews in terms of followers with more than 14 million.