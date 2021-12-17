 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HEAD OF EUROPEAN MEDIA AUTHORITY SAYS RT IN GERMANY ‘WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF’

17 Dec, 2021 16:28
Tobias Schmid, the European Representative of the Directors’ Conference of the Media Authorities, in an interview to a German media outlet NDR baselessly disputed the validity of RT’s broadcasting in Germany, but said that the channel “will be taken care of.”

German-language television channel RT DE - part of the RT network - began its broadcasting from Moscow and to multiple European countries, via a Serbia-issued license on 16.12.2021. The license had been obtained in accordance with all applicable European laws and regulations, under the European Convention on Transfrontier Television. Schmid falsely claimed that the new channel is based in Berlin - perhaps missing the extensive coverage of RT DE’s launch from RT’s Moscow headquarters, where RT DE’s newsroom, VCR, on-air studio, post-production facilities, broadcasting complex etc. are all located. He further said, that despite the utmost transparency and legality of all of RT activities in Germany, the new channel is an irritant but “will be taken care of.”

Now Schmid is attempting to use his authority, as well as that of his and other German organizations, to pressure independent European satellite operators to breach contract and terminate RT DE’s broadcasting - an action that we consider not just misguided but grossly inappropriate and in violation of RT DE’s legal rights.

