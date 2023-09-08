RAFAEL CORREA LAUNCHES NEW SEASON ON RT – COUPS D’ÉTAT IN LATIN AMERICA IN FOCUS

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 – Former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa is launching the fifth season of his political talk show on RT en Español. The series, titled ‘A Conversation with Correa. Coups d’État’ (‘Conversando con Correa. Golpes de estado’), will kick off on September 11, 2023, featuring numerous guests, including world leaders who have faced coup attempts in their own countries, their close associates, and the relatives of those persecuted or killed by the putschists.

The first episode in the series will air on the 50th anniversary of the military takeover in Chile against the country’s leader Salvador Allende, who was killed in an attack on the presidential palace. His grandson, Pablo Sepúlveda Allende, will appear as a guest, sharing his family’s memories of the life and personality of their ancestor, as well as joining the host in a conversation about the traumatic aftermath of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorial rule – something the Chilean nation experiences to this day.

“My friends, I am thrilled to return to you with the fifth season of ‘A Conversation with Correa’, our talk show that we started back in 2018 with RT en Español and their amazing team. I invite you to join us for this new season which promises to be very exciting, given the caliber of guests we’ll be having and the stories they will tell us. See you soon!” said Correa.

In the new season of ‘A Conversation with Correa’, the audience will have a chance to see Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, former president and current Vice President of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, former Bolivian president Evo Morales, former president of Honduras Manuel Zelaya, and other prominent figures talk about coups in their respective countries. Correa himself will also share his memories of a plot against him in 2010.

‘A Conversation with Correa’ originally premiered on RT on March 1, 2018.

Rafael Correa is the former president of Ecuador (2007-2017). He holds a PhD in economics and is the founder of the PAIS Alliance, a political movement based on 21st century socialist ideology. Correa has written numerous scientific articles and books on the economic problems facing the world today.