THE ALEX SALMOND SHOW: RT LAUNCHES SLAINTE MEDIA’S NEW POLITICAL CHAT SHOW FT EX SCOTLAND LEADER

LONDON, UK, NOVEMBER 10, 2017 – Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond will debut his new political chat-show ‘The Alex Salmond Show’ this November on RT.

Produced by Slàinte Media Ltd and airing Thursdays at 07:30, 18:30 and 23:30 GMT on RT, the show will be a mixture of current affairs, discussion and friendly exploration into the personalities behind the public figures of the guests.

Alex will also share his thoughts and stories in conversation with guests, whilst delving into the world of politics, showbiz and sport.

The Alex Salmond Show is founded on a 30-year career in politics across three Parliaments (Westminster, Scotland and the Council of Europe), seven years as First Minister of Scotland, and his recent sell-out Edinburgh Festival stage performances.

Commenting on the show, the former First Minister said: “I am delighted to be bringing the Alex Salmond Show to an international platform. After 30 years in elected politics and at the sharp end of interviews, I’m really looking forward to turning the tables and having the opportunity to see things from a new perspective!

“Of course, the show will have a sharp focus on politics, though I am not interested in catching people out but in finding out much more about the personalities which lie behind their public positions. My view is that the viewer will gain far more information and entertainment from a relaxed, informal style which allows them to express their point of view.

“You can count on many of the friends I’ve made during my time at the forefront of politics and public life over the last 30 years appearing – but also quite a few of my foes!”

Regarding the launch, Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of RT commented:“For the last 30 years Alex Salmond has been seen in halls of power the world over. We are proud to bring his knowledge, wit and political nous to a new home here on RT.”

The Alex Salmond show will premiere on the 16th November on RT, with new episodes weekly. RT is available in the UK on Freeview channel 234, Sky channel 512 and Freesat channel 206.