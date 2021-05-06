RT WINS HUMAN RIGHTS PRESS AWARDS WITH FILM ABOUT AFGHAN POLICEWOMEN

MOSCOW, MAY 6, 2021 — An RT documentary about the work of policewomen in Afghanistan is among the winners of the 2021 Human Rights Press Awards. The Awards, organized by Amnesty International, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Journalists Association, honors the best human rights-related reporting from around Asia.

‘Lady Cops in Afghanistan’ by RT’s RTDoc documentary channel has won in the Documentary Video category in the English language.

“When we learnt about female cops in Afghanistan, we just couldn’t believe it. It’s a country torn by relentless war. Besides, the Afghan conservative society does not approve of women joining law enforcement or the military, as this is against local tradition. Afghan policewomen are not only marginalized by their families, they also live in fear of being attacked by militants,” Ekaterina Yakovleva, the head of RTDoc, commented.

“I’m happy to serve my homeland, but at the same time I’m scared for my life, of course. We get threats, but we have to carry on. If men and women become too scared to join the police, who will ensure security in the country?” one of the film’s protagonists, police officer Fazila Azimi, says.

2021 marks the 25th year of the Human Rights Press Awards. Among those invited to judge this year’s entries are current and former journalists of Reuters, the Financial Times, the New York Times, and Time Magazine.

RTD’s films have a history of winning many Russian and international awards, including the prestigious New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, the OMNI Intermedia Awards, and the Russian national Strana award.