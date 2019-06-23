 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cyber cat-walk: Frostbitten Russian cat first to get four TITANIUM prosthetic paws (VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Jun, 2019 11:45 Edited time: 23 Jun, 2019 11:53
An unprecedented series of operations in Russia’s Siberia gave new life and four new limbs to an amputee cat, making it the first of its kind to walk on all four prosthetic paws.

The cat named Redhead was found over a year ago in Russia’s Novosibirsk, suffering from severe frostbites.

His ears and four paws were frostbitten,” veterinarian Sergei Gorshkov said, adding that all four of the animal’s paws had to be amputated.

After rehabilitation, the vets started to prepare Redhead for a series of operations to enable it to walk again.

We were preparing for around a year because there was no such case in the world when a cat has all four prostheses,” Gorshkov noted.

Redhead underwent all of the surgeries, and he’s now happily skipping on four brand-new titanium paws, as footage shows. The cat now has a second chance at having a full life, and has even been using its new paws to defend itself against other cats.

