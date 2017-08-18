Apocalyptic cloud haunts Brazilian town (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Residents of a Brazilian town were stunned by the appearance of a strange, menacing-looking cloud Thursday evening, leading some to wonder if it spelled the beginning of something far more sinister.

At first look the obscure cloud resembles a meteorite trail or tornado, frozen in time, seconds before the impending doom. At second glance,it looks more like a freaky cloud formation.

Seria a formação de um tornado ou a entrada de um meteorito? #natureza #meteorito #tornado A post shared by João Paulo Magalhães (@joaopaulodemolay) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

João Paulo Magalhães captured the cloud in all its glory at 5pm in the city of Teixeira de Freitas, in the extreme south of the Brazilian state of Bahia.

Magalhães said while the “very unusual” cloud remained only about four minutes, people were worried it would form a tornado.

“It really looked like the entrance to a meteorite or something,” he said.

Other residents posted pictures of the freaky phenomenon, some calling it the “work of God”.

Uma PAIXÃO chamada fim de tarde 🌄 A post shared by Nana Santos (@nanasantoss_) on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

#lindofinaldetarde A post shared by irlane ribeiro (@irlaneribeirolane) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Como a obra de Deus é perfeita... Com uma simples nuvem podemos imaginar várias imagens. A post shared by 🎀Irenny Vieira 🎀 (@irenny_ynneri) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

#fenômeno no final da tarde de hoje!! A post shared by Jadson Hombre (@jadsonhombre) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT