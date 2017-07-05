US ambassador's 'pitiful' North Korea tweet lambasted

America’s UN ambassador infuriated netizens by complaining about having to work on the fourth of July, with many pointing to US troops and firefighters who also had to work the federal holiday.

“Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea,” Nikki Haley tweeted on Tuesday, following North Korea’s testing of a long-range missile. That required her hasty arrangement of a meeting between the US, Japan and South Korea.

Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017

The U.S., Japan & S.Korea have called for an open emergency meeting of the Security Council regarding N.Korea's ICBM launch. pic.twitter.com/VlCamPpWIq — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017

The tweet didn’t sit well with those who were also working the US holiday. “Perhaps you should be thanking the nearly 200,000 US troops serving overseas on #FourthOfJuly,” one response read, while another attempted to clarify if Haley understood what the responsibility of her role entailed.

While I appreciate your service to our nation, perhaps you should be thanking the nearly 200,000 US troops serving overseas on #FourthOfJuly — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 4, 2017

What job did you think you were signing up for, exactly? — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 4, 2017

The amount of arrogance in this tweet is baffling. Is serving the American people an inconvenience for you? If so, feel free to step down. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) July 4, 2017

While some defended Haley, claiming she was being “lighthearted,” most were less positive, offering Haley a tiny violin.

She was being lighthearted for once. She and her husband sacrifice everyday and if anyone is thankful for our soldiers on the DMZ it is her. — Pam (@pamelagwen) July 4, 2017

Please let's pass her a tiny violin. — Kym (@Kym_Charlotte) July 4, 2017