US ambassador's 'pitiful' North Korea tweet lambasted
“Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea,” Nikki Haley tweeted on Tuesday, following North Korea’s testing of a long-range missile. That required her hasty arrangement of a meeting between the US, Japan and South Korea.
Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017
The U.S., Japan & S.Korea have called for an open emergency meeting of the Security Council regarding N.Korea's ICBM launch. pic.twitter.com/VlCamPpWIq— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017
The tweet didn’t sit well with those who were also working the US holiday. “Perhaps you should be thanking the nearly 200,000 US troops serving overseas on #FourthOfJuly,” one response read, while another attempted to clarify if Haley understood what the responsibility of her role entailed.
While I appreciate your service to our nation, perhaps you should be thanking the nearly 200,000 US troops serving overseas on #FourthOfJuly— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 4, 2017
What job did you think you were signing up for, exactly?— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 4, 2017
The amount of arrogance in this tweet is baffling. Is serving the American people an inconvenience for you? If so, feel free to step down.— Geraldine (@everywhereist) July 4, 2017
While some defended Haley, claiming she was being “lighthearted,” most were less positive, offering Haley a tiny violin.
She was being lighthearted for once. She and her husband sacrifice everyday and if anyone is thankful for our soldiers on the DMZ it is her.— Pam (@pamelagwen) July 4, 2017
Please let's pass her a tiny violin.— Kym (@Kym_Charlotte) July 4, 2017
Here, I've got one pic.twitter.com/ZHMUBLj7Da— Tsarina Of Snark (@TsarinaOfSnark) July 4, 2017