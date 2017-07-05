Woman who cleaned Trump Hollywood star ridiculed on Twitter
Makenna Greenwald decided to give Trump’s much-vandalized star a good scrub, and took the time to pose for a few pictures while doing it. She posted them to Twitter, saying, “Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight.”
Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRightpic.twitter.com/jL4sqx4rlh— Makenna (@makenna_mg) June 28, 2017
Despite the avalanche of abuse her good deed prompted, Greenwald was praised by the likes of the president’s son, Eric, and Fox News host, Sean Hannity, when she first shared the tweet.
Thank you Makenna! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2JL6xTSI4C— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 1, 2017
Wow. Great American. @CNN@NBCNews@JoeNBC (who calls the @POTUS a schmuck, liar, goon etc.). Watch and learn what respect for the office is https://t.co/2m8aUVlBUd— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 1, 2017
It wasn’t long before creative tweeters were inspired to share their own cleaning efforts, with many choosing the likes of Alec Baldwin, Meryl Streep and even Harambe as their preferred president.
Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRightpic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul— jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017
Next time I'm in LA, I'll stop to clean Alec Baldwin's star. Nothing but respect for my President. #RaisedRightpic.twitter.com/ssuoLrgHZ8— Poppy (@MN_poppy) July 4, 2017
If Harambe👌🏻😛💦had a star 🌟 I would clean it 🙌🏻 because I have nothing but respect👏🏻 for MY president😩 #RaisedRightpic.twitter.com/G0FPrQA7aG— Haley (@h_reed456) July 5, 2017
stopped and cleaned @britneyspears' star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/aPnxAws0VO— lindsey (@lindxeyy) July 3, 2017
Stopped to clean their home. Nothing but respect for my Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. #RaisedRightpic.twitter.com/cpXXvAzgTG— Max Dylan Ash (@mynameisntdave) July 4, 2017
July 4, 2017
It didn’t stop there though, with Greenwald’s choice of hashtag – ‘raisedright’ – used by some to show how their upbringing engendered values which stood in contrast to many of the president’s more controversial views.
#RaisedRight If you STILL support this then no, you weren't pic.twitter.com/M39QOMHNPT— Cim Cardashian (@curlytopqt69) July 3, 2017
My parents taught me to oppose bigotry, respect the Constitution, & stand up to sexual predators. I was #RaisedRight. That's why I #resist.— Janet Morris (@janersm) July 4, 2017
My Dad is a conservative and didn't vote for Trump and supports Planned Parenthood. #RaisedRight— Noel (@Frogerta) July 4, 2017
My mom showed me the strength of women while my dad showed me how to love and respect them. Unlike the @realDonaldTrump, I was #RaisedRight— 🇨🇦🌹Joshua🌹🇨🇦 (@FaithfulGarden) July 4, 2017
Others took the opportunity to highlight Trump policies or viewpoints they believe are neither clean nor in line with the behavior of a well-raised person.
hi makenna— julie (@julieaji_) June 30, 2017
i just want to let you know that YOUR president also instituted a ban that separates families away from each other
Hi Makenna! I have life threatening asthma and am alive as a result of Obamacare. I want to know your feelings on Trump's healthcare bill.— ANGEL (@angelvsworld) June 29, 2017
Makenna, is this a thing you do routinely for men who sexually assault other women and rip off people who work for them? I'm sure you meant— March for Science IC (@sciencemarchic) July 4, 2017
Good role model pic.twitter.com/cc8lj8sHm1— bethechange🙌🔥👌 (@thedudesuave116) July 3, 2017