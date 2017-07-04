‘Send nudes plz’: Just-rescued hiker makes plea for love on live TV (VIDEO)

Fresh from being rescued, and eager to live every moment to its full potential, a hiker in California implored the nation to ‘send nudes.’ Taking advantage of the presence of a news helicopter, the determined hiker spelled out his request with rocks.

The rescue of two hikers and their dog was broadcast live on June 30 by KGTV, whose helicopter hovering above Cowles Mountain captured the San Diego Fire Rescue crew taking the stranded men from a cliffside to safety one at a time.

After the first hiker was taken to safety, the dog was then rescued before rescuers returned for the second hiker. With time to kill and aware of the TV news helicopter ,the first hiker used some rocks to spell out the very important message: "Send nudes plz."

The rescue footage was also broadcast live on KSWB, who conveniently read the message as “send something please.”

The hikers and their dog escaped with no serious injuries. It’s not known if nudes have been received.