Modi force be with you: Indian PM exits speech to Darth Vader music

It appears that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have gone over to the dark side, as the theme music for Star Wars villain Darth Vader began playing as he ended a speech on taxes in Delhi.

Modi was giving a speech at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in New Delhi after the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act was rolled out on Saturday. As his speech ended, the well-known Imperial March theme music began to play.

Modi is a Star Wars enthusiast, and Darth Vader is the main villain from the popular movie series, leading many to wonder why a song associated with evil was chosen to end a speech on corruption and taxes.

Some social media users reacted to the ominous tone with amusement, speculating that the music may have been a prank. Others were sure Modi himself had been behind the choice.

This wasn’t Modi’s first Star Wars reference. The Indian leader told a crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden “May the force be with you” during a speech in 2014.

