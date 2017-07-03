Modi force be with you: Indian PM exits speech to Darth Vader music

It appears that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have gone over to the dark side, as the theme music for Star Wars villain Darth Vader began playing as he ended a speech on taxes in Delhi.

Darth Vader theme for Modi after his GST speech. Someone just got very cheeky. #DarkSide#MayTheForceBeWithYoupic.twitter.com/eKoMIYMWoo — Shivani choudhry (@Shivanichou_1) July 3, 2017

Modi was giving a speech at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in New Delhi after the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act was rolled out on Saturday. As his speech ended, the well-known Imperial March theme music began to play.

Did they just play Darth Vader's music at the end of that Modi ICAI speech?!?! What happened there! #GST#ICAIspeech — Ankur Kapoor (@alienesque18) July 1, 2017

Modi is a Star Wars enthusiast, and Darth Vader is the main villain from the popular movie series, leading many to wonder why a song associated with evil was chosen to end a speech on corruption and taxes.

*Narendra Modi leaves the stage with the ominous theme music of Darth Vader. *



Obi wan : I felt a great disturbance in the force.#GST — Siddharth Panda (@realslimsiddy) July 2, 2017 Whoa did Times Now choose to play Darth Vader's Imperial March for the PM's speech? pic.twitter.com/ulWBBUqGWS — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) July 1, 2017

Some social media users reacted to the ominous tone with amusement, speculating that the music may have been a prank. Others were sure Modi himself had been behind the choice.

My guess is that the prankster was going for this, although that's Palpatine, but close enough pic.twitter.com/pD7FaKAjpC — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) July 1, 2017 HE ACTUALLY USED THE DARTH VADER SOUNDTRACK! MODI JI IS BEST! https://t.co/jG3UFsZl92 — Azzam Pompi Mohamed (@Pompeee) July 2, 2017 Well can you blame him? The tune is called the Imperial March after all 🤷 Forget Hanlon's Razor, the guy's a genius. — Samuel Koshie (@samkosh) July 3, 2017

This wasn’t Modi’s first Star Wars reference. The Indian leader told a crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden “May the force be with you” during a speech in 2014.