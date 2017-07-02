Justin Trudeau under fire for forgetting province during Canada Day speech

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has apologized after failing to mention Alberta during a shout-out to all 10 provinces in his Canada Day speech on Saturday. Canadian Twittersphere erupted with comments shaming Trudeau.

"We may be of every colour and creed, from every corner of the world," Trudeau said in his speech on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, on Saturday. "We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador. But we embrace that diversity while knowing in our hearts that we are all Canadians."

Alberta was reportedly included in the list of provinces in his prepared speech, local media say. Following his speech the mistake was noted by actress Sandra Oh, who co-hosted the event. Trudeau promptly slipped an apology at the event and later on Twitter.

Another reason 🇨🇦 is so cool@JustinTrudeau forgot Alberta in a speech & @IamSandraOh calls him out and this is his reaction@TwitterCanada pic.twitter.com/13uPmd7aUE — Karina LeBlanc (@karinaleblanc) July 1, 2017

“Got too excited somewhere over the Rockies. Sorry Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day!” he wrote.

However, his apology didn’t stop Canadians from dicussing the mistake on Twitter and shaming the popular politician.

Happy Canada Day. Our country is stronger because of Alberta and, unlike our Prime Minister, I won't ever forget that. pic.twitter.com/a98GFHCDCj — Brian Jean (@BrianJeanWRP) July 1, 2017

Trudeau forgot about Alberta in his speech today. There aren't that many provinces to remember. I wonder how many of the 50 states he knows — Danny Freedman (@dannyfreedman1) July 2, 2017

We are blessed to live in this country, A country that includes Alberta — Andrew Elcich (@canadagunz) July 2, 2017

So I hear @JustinTrudeau forgot to mention the province of Alberta. Well played Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/BS5n3l3TlQ — Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) July 1, 2017