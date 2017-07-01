Woman abandons livestream after accidentally eating poisonous leaves (VIDEO)

A woman had to abandon her livestream and rush to hospital after the “harmless” plant she was eating turned out to be poisonous.

Zhang, a 26-year-old Chinese woman, turned to livestreaming to make money but she got far more than she bargained for when she ate mouthfuls of the poisonous agave Americana plant, believing it to be harmless aloe vera.



However, far from being harmless, it is in fact highly toxic and contains “incredibly irritating” compounds of crystaline oxylate.



According to Eastday.com, Zhang noticed something was amiss when her mouth went numb.



The plant, which is native to the deserts of North America, is sold in China as an ornament and it looks similar to the aloe vera plant.



In the livestream she can be heard saying, “This is great,” however things quickly change and she exclaims “Oh, that’s bitter. That’s really bitter.”

Teen catches endangered shark with bare hands (VIDEO)

Before long her voice turns hoarse and her mouth went numb. She also complained of a burning sensation in her throat. Zhang is forced to abandon the livestream and has to rush to hospital.



According to Shanghaiist she suffered from rashes and blisters and doctors were forced to pump her stomach to remove parts of the poisonous plant and save her life. She is now understood to be in a stable condition.