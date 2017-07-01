Assange hits back at death threats from #tolerantliberals, lashes out at MSM

Julian Assange has taken to Twitter to expose the aggression of liberal media commentators who have unceremoniously called for him to be executed in retaliation for WikiLeaks releases.

Using the hashtag #tolerantliberal, the WikiLeaks founder has been retweeting articles and posts from senior writers at organizations such as Politico and Mediaite who have made the case that he should be made the target of an extrajudicial killing.

...Here's a fun poster from the Washington Times. Goes with the article "Assassinate Assange". A "?" added later. https://t.co/VIpAHNIsUipic.twitter.com/3VrM3o6VQB — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 1, 2017

Assange’s tweets included a compilation of videos showing US politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, as well as TV pundits, calling for him to be “hanged” or “droned.”

In response, he attacked the mainstream media for “their lack of standards.”

...these "journalists" love nothing more than to threaten to help assassinate me and my staff and my sources for telling the truth... — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 1, 2017

...they couldn't dream of our accuracy or independence. I have abiding contempt for their lack of standards and craven characters... — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 1, 2017

Once the focus of hate from conservative media for releasing classified security information, Assange is now taking being ripped by their liberal counterparts for publishing leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee during last year’s US presidential election.

Trump backs Assange on Russian hacking claims, blasts DNC ‘carelessness’ https://t.co/ctrBKBgyrg — RT (@RT_com) January 5, 2017

Hillary Clinton, eyes downcast, stammering: If I talked about droning Julian #Assange, "it would have been a joke." pic.twitter.com/MnALounJo0 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 4, 2016

Commenting on Saturday, Assange could not resist attaching the “joke” tag to Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.

...she said it was a joke--a bit like her election campaign? It's certainly not good to threaten our staff or torture our alleged sources... — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 1, 2017

After retweeting a series of posts from Twitter users calling for him to be tortured and put to death, Assange concluded that “liberals ain’t liberal. They’ve fallen into bed with the worst elements of state hardpower & love censorship and death.”

...There's thousands more on killing me, our other people, maiming, bombing, kidnapping, imprisoning for trying to educate people... — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 1, 2017