Assange hits back at death threats from #tolerantliberals, lashes out at MSM

© Peter Nicholls / Reuters
Julian Assange has taken to Twitter to expose the aggression of liberal media commentators who have unceremoniously called for him to be executed in retaliation for WikiLeaks releases.

Using the hashtag #tolerantliberal, the WikiLeaks founder has been retweeting articles and posts from senior writers at organizations such as Politico and Mediaite who have made the case that he should be made the target of an extrajudicial killing.

Assange’s tweets included a compilation of videos showing US politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, as well as TV pundits, calling for him to be “hanged” or “droned.”

In response, he attacked the mainstream media for “their lack of standards.”

Once the focus of hate from conservative media for releasing classified security information, Assange is now taking being ripped by their liberal counterparts for publishing leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee during last year’s US presidential election.

Commenting on Saturday, Assange could not resist attaching the “joke” tag to Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.

After retweeting a series of posts from Twitter users calling for him to be tortured and put to death, Assange concluded that “liberals ain’t liberal. They’ve fallen into bed with the worst elements of state hardpower & love censorship and death.”

