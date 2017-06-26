Man spits at London bus driver in unhinged xenophobic tirade (VIDEO)

A London bus passenger attacked a bus driver with a tirade of xenophobic verbal abuse following a dispute over a pay-as-you-go Oyster card. Video of the violent outburst shows the man yelling at the man as he vandalizes the bus.

“I’ll have you f**king deported you illegal c**t! Go back to your own country you f**king c**t!” the man yelled following an encounter with the driver.

Worried the outburst could turn physical, the driver retreated to his seat on the lower deck of the bus where he locked the access door.

The passenger who filmed the outburst followed the irate man to the lower deck where he continued his torrent of abuse before attempting to gain access to the driver’s compartment. When he steps off the bus, the driver closes the door shutting him outside.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by Nilesh Kapoor who claimed the incident took place on bus 237, which operates from Hounslow Heath to Shepherd’s Bush.

RT reached out to the uploader who has yet to respond.