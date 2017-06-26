Tourist trap: 8ft blue shark terrifies holidaymakers in Mallorca (VIDEOS)
The shark appeared around Illetas beach, near the popular tourist destination Magaluf on Saturday. It was then spotted on both Cala Major and Can Pastilla beaches, swimming in the shallow waters close to where tourists were enjoying themselves.
The beaches were evacuated and closed as soon as lifeguards spotted the shark.
The area was searched and the shark was eventually captured and removed from Can Pastilla on Sunday evening.
The shark had been injured, after suffering “irreversible damage,” from a hook. It was taken away in a Palma Aquarium emergency rescue vehicle.
"After a thorough evaluation by the experts, a hook was detected in the mouth of the animal, which caused irreversible damage,” an aquarium technician told Diario de Mallorca, adding it was necessary to put the shark down.
"In these circumstances, a sedative is administered to tranquilize the animal. Afterwards, it is euthanized to minimize suffering, stress and to provide it with a dignified death," he said.
Yup, that's a shark! Never seen a beach clear so quickly! #illetes#illetesbeach#shark#jawspic.twitter.com/qUjfPQS1Bc— Tim Prottey-Jones (@TimProtteyJones) June 24, 2017
Capturada la tintorera que ha obligado a cerrar varias playas durante el fin de semana https://t.co/TKLN27EbNQpic.twitter.com/NuTDoYCeWu— Diario de Mallorca (@diariomallorca) June 26, 2017