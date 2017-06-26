Police remove passenger from plane for trying to open emergency door mid-flight (VIDEOS)

An off-duty police officer subdued a woman allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit on a Southwest airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston Sunday.The woman had been acting unruly on the flight, according to eyewitnesses.

Returning from a holiday in California, Pamela Minchew from the Independent School District (ISD) police in Cleveland, saw the passenger attempting to open the door mid-flight, ISD police chief Rex Evans told the Houston Chronicle.

“Fearing for her safety and the safety of everyone on the plane, she took action and was able to restrain the passenger," he said.

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Video posted to Twitter by passenger Kristy Gillentine shows security allegedly removing the woman.

Emergency landing in Corpus Christi on @southwestair flight LAX-HOU due to unruly passenger. Ready to get on home now, please... #hounewspic.twitter.com/IaQAA9tGeU — Kristy Gillentine (@KrisGillentine) June 25, 2017

Gillentine said the woman had been “acting erratically” before boarding the plane, and was seen “only walking backward,” by the flight crew.

“She was still allowed on the plane. This was a failure,” Gillentine said.

This is a clear failure of many people to #SEESOMETHINGSAYSOMETHING. Erratic passenger never should have been allowed on flight. #hounewspic.twitter.com/bG24tABe40 — Kristy Gillentine (@KrisGillentine) June 25, 2017

The FBI is investigating the incident and the woman is in custody, KRIS local news reported.

RT reached out to Minchew for a comment on the incident but have yet to receive a response. Cleveland ISD police department expressed their pride in the officer in a Facebook post.