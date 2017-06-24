NASA calls out Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop for promoting space-inspired ‘healing stickers’

NASA is debunking advertising put out by Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand ‘Goop’ claiming that a range of ‘healing stickers’ contains the same material used by the space agency’s astronauts.

Goop claimed in a promo post on Thursday that its ‘Body Vibes’ smart frequency stickers are made with the “same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear.”

NASA quickly dismissed the claim in a statement to Gizmodo, saying their spacesuits do not have any conductive carbon material lining and are actually made of synthetic polymers, spandex, and other materials.

Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA’s human research division, called the claims “a load of BS,” adding that even if NASA used this material it would be for adding strength to the suit and not for monitoring vital signs.

According to Goop, the stickers, which cost $60 for a pack of 10, “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies” and are supposedly pre-programmed to an ideal frequency.

Wearers reportedly feel a reduction in physical tension and anxiety. Goop admitted, however, that the “healing” stickers can leave marks on the skin when worn for the prescribed three-day period.

“If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?” Shelhamer noted. “Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up,” he said.

Goop, which was founded by Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2009, has since removed the comment referencing NASA, explaining that its recommendations are not formal endorsements and are based on company profiles.

“Based on the statement from NASA, we’ve gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification,” the company told Fortune in a statement.

Body Vibes says it didn’t intend to mislead anyone, adding that “our engineer was misinformed by a distributor about the material in question.” The company added that it stands by “the quality and effectiveness of the product.”