‘Putting minors back to work’: Trump video typo sends Twitter into meltdown (VIDEO)

A spelling error on Donald Trump’s Facebook page has sparked tongue-in-cheek concerns that the US president is planning to reintroduce child labor in the US.

A video containing clips of Trump speaking at his rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa this week, included the caption: “And we are putting our minors back to work.”

Before the @realDonaldTrump facebook deletes it, Here is a download of the video they posted putting your "Minors" back to work in coal pic.twitter.com/8Nw5nuUir7 — ALT🛂 Immigration (@ALT_uscis) June 23, 2017

Trump was referring to creating jobs for coal miners after declaring that he was “ending the war on clean beautiful coal.”

The post appears to have been removed from the president’s Facebook page, but netizens were quick to take screenshots highlighting the spelling gaffe.

Putting our "minors" back to work. pic.twitter.com/un1MvkWKtT — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 23, 2017

Official Facebook posting of Trump in Iowa: "Putting our minors back to work."

Yes, it's real. They literally can't spell "miners." pic.twitter.com/iksJOVqbEw — ChristianChristensen (@ChrChristensen) June 23, 2017

Minor miners were used in the US at the beginning of the 20th century before the first Federal Child Labor Law was passed in 1916.



Trump’s misspelling prompted some flippant concerns that the president may have plans to revive child slavery.

When minors were miners. pic.twitter.com/O4k2OH4xwN — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 23, 2017

Yes, Dear Leader. Put those lazy children back to work pic.twitter.com/0t9I986CIJ — Eduardo (@edjames01) June 23, 2017

Of course, Trump and his team are no stranger to viral typos. A tweet sent out by Trump last month garnered worldwide media attention for containing the now infamous non-word ‘covfefe’.