Taboo-breaker: Aussie senator breastfeeds while passing motion in Parliament (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

An Australian politician has become the first woman to breastfeed while passing a motion in the country’s Senate.

Last month, Greens Senator for Queensland Larissa Waters became the first woman to breastfeed within the Federal Parliament. And she took it one step further Thursday by feeding daughter Alia while holding court on the subject of black lung disease.

Colleagues hailed Waters for her taboo-breaking actions, with Green party leader Senator Richard Di Natale leading the praise.

Following the motion, Waters took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

She did the same after her ground-breaking decision to breast feed her baby in Parliament in May.

“We need more women and parents in Parliament. And we need more family-friendly and flexible workplaces, and affordable childcare, for everyone,” the senator said at the time.

Baby Alia has been a regular in the parliamentary chamber since then.

Not everyone was supportive, however. Waters posted a screenshot of some criticism she received for the act online Thursday, and her tweets generated some backlash from detractors who dismissed the breastfeeding as “attention-seeking.”

