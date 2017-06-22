Taboo-breaker: Aussie senator breastfeeds while passing motion in Parliament (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

An Australian politician has become the first woman to breastfeed while passing a motion in the country’s Senate.

Last month, Greens Senator for Queensland Larissa Waters became the first woman to breastfeed within the Federal Parliament. And she took it one step further Thursday by feeding daughter Alia while holding court on the subject of black lung disease.

Greens @larissawaters just became the first women in Australian parliament to give a speech while breast feeding. pic.twitter.com/UDjBiY8HQM — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) June 22, 2017

Here's Larissa Waters moving a motion in the senate while feeding her baby. Didn't miss a beat. pic.twitter.com/1Y7EOCq7qK — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) June 22, 2017

Colleagues hailed Waters for her taboo-breaking actions, with Green party leader Senator Richard Di Natale leading the praise.

Someone else passed a motion in the senate today! https://t.co/kQzBXsyYwX — Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) June 22, 2017

Senator Larissa Waters with daughter Alia Joy, moves a motion in the Senate pic.twitter.com/3sXGDuuPTm — Alex Ellinghausen (@ellinghausen) June 22, 2017

Following the motion, Waters took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

First time I've had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime moved her own motion just before mine, bless her — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) June 22, 2017

She did the same after her ground-breaking decision to breast feed her baby in Parliament in May.

So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli #auspolpic.twitter.com/w34nxWxG0y — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) May 9, 2017

“We need more women and parents in Parliament. And we need more family-friendly and flexible workplaces, and affordable childcare, for everyone,” the senator said at the time.

Baby Alia has been a regular in the parliamentary chamber since then.

Senator smashes breastfeeding taboo, nurses baby in Aussie Parliament https://t.co/apUSruIQ5rpic.twitter.com/VtXh2txma9 — RT (@RT_com) May 11, 2017

Not everyone was supportive, however. Waters posted a screenshot of some criticism she received for the act online Thursday, and her tweets generated some backlash from detractors who dismissed the breastfeeding as “attention-seeking.”

Maybe focus more on the politics less on the act of breastfeeding makes it seem like ur doing all of this for attention — Mike (@BostonHam14) June 22, 2017