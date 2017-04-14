Flooding, landslides & power outages: Cyclone Cook wreaks havoc in NZ (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Residents in New Zealand have begun a major clean-up operation after being hit by a powerful cyclone which caused rivers to burst their banks, bringing widespread flooding, landslides, road closures and power outages.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Cyclone Cook made landfall at around 6:30pm local time on Thursday on the North Island, before tracking along the east coast and moving down to the South Island.

Two people were hospitalized after the car in which they were travelling was hit by a falling tree. The cyclone also left numerous homes flooded and around 10,000 households without electricity.

The storm has continues to bring heavy rains to the South Island, though the worst has passed and is expected to die out over the next few hours.