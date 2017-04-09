Stockholm store shamed online for planned sale of goods damaged in Friday attack
Åhlens department store circulated an email on Saturday, just one day after the deadly attack, to all of its customers announcing “a sale of smoke-damaged products” prompting a backlash from angry customers who denounced the ill-conceived plan as “disrespectful” and “disgraceful” in comments posted on the store’s Facebook page.
Following the public outcry, Åhlens soon apologized in a statement on its Facebook page, saying it would not open for business on Sunday but would re-open the next day.
'We're Swedes, we're not afraid': #OpenStockholm trends as Swedes band together in wake of truck attack https://t.co/E3RIGPqw4Q— RT (@RT_com) April 7, 2017
The store is located at the scene where thousands of people laid floral tributes to the victims of the attack during a Sunday vigil to commemorate the victims of Friday’s truck rampage, which killed four people and injured at least 15 others.
Floral tributes at a makeshift memorial opposite Åhlens store where the attack happened in Stockholm. "Together we're strong." pic.twitter.com/lzUm2KCxtM— Emma Löfgren (@ekjlofgren) April 8, 2017