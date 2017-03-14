‘Whistleblowing opportunity?’ WikiLeaks trolls CIA over internship advertisements
“CIA advertises internships. Whistleblowing opportunity?” WikiLeaks tweeted in response to a tweet from the CIA advertising internships at their Washington DC offices.
Potential candidates are required to submit a cover letter describing why they would like to work with the CIA.
To be in with a chance, however, it would probably best for candidates not to mention WikiLeaks, who last week released a trove of documents and files from the CIA in the first in a series named ‘Vault 7.’
Also required is an essay on “a foreign policy issue of concern to the President.”
This isn’t the first time the agency has made an open call to potential whistleblowers. In January, prior to Barack Obama leaving office, they offered a $20,000 reward for “information leading to the arrest or exposure of any Obama admin agent destroying significant records.”